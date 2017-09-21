The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI fifty (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Coulter-Nile strikes, Kohli out on 92
 
India, All India

Sonia writes to Modi, presses for greater action on Women’s Reservation Bill

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 3:48 pm IST

In her letter to Modi, Gandhi said that her party 'has always and will continue to support the legislation.'

While Sonia Gandhi’s party, the Congress, led a national coalition, the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010; but even after so many years the bill has suffered inaction in the Lok Sabha for one cause or the other. (Photo: PTI/File)
 While Sonia Gandhi’s party, the Congress, led a national coalition, the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010; but even after so many years the bill has suffered inaction in the Lok Sabha for one cause or the other. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to push through the legislation that reserves one-third of the Parliament and state legislature seats for women.

While Sonia Gandhi’s party, the Congress, led a national coalition, the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010; but even after so many years the bill has suffered inaction in the Lok Sabha for one cause or the other.

In her letter to Modi, Gandhi said that her party “has always and will continue to support the legislation.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allied organisations enjoy an easy majority in the lower house of the Parliament. Bhupender Yadav, a BJP leader in the Rajya Sabha has reportedly said the present government will not approach the women’s bill from a novel angle.

Women politicians have repeatedly expressed that male MPs stand against the proposal that has the capacity to become one of the most empowering sanctions for Indian women.

However, women politicians have a total of 10 per cent seats in both the houses of the Parliament which, as per the Inter-Parliamentary Union, is half of the global average of 21.4 per cent.

Tags: sonia gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Brazilian judge under fire for re-legalising 'gay cure therapy'

2

Here are skin infections people may pick up at the gym

3

Seal pup rests on Australian beach after exhausting 2000km journey from Antarctic

4

Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Coulter-Nile strikes, Kohli out on 92

5

Adolf Hitler's phone directory put up for auction

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham