The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:58 AM IST

India, All India

Madras HC: No floor test in Tamil Nadu till further orders

THE ASIAN AGE. | P ARUL
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 2:25 am IST

Bypolls too can’t be held in 18 seats; next hearing on October 4.

Madras High Court (Photo: PTI)
 Madras High Court (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: While restraining the Tamil Nadu government from holding an Assembly floor test until further orders, the Madras high court on Wednesday directed the authorities not to hold byelections to any of the 18 Assembly constituencies that became vacant after the disqualification of 18 MLAs by the Speaker.

A batch of petitions, including from the 18 MLAs belonging to the T.T.V. Dhinakaran group who were disqualified, and the other petition filed by the DMK seeking a floor test, came up for hearing before Justice M. Duraiswamy on Wednesday. The judge passed an interim order stating that there shall not be any election notification for conducting polls for the 18 Legislative Assembly constituencies pursuant to the Speaker’s order of September 18, 2017 — which is the subject matter in the writ petitions — until the further orders of the court. The judge has posted the matter for a final hearing on October 4.

The judge also directed the authorities not to conduct a floor test for the vote of confidence until further orders. Earlier, on September 14, the judge had stayed the conduct of the floor test until September 20 on a plea from the Dhinakaran group MLAs.

Senior lawyers Salman Khurshid, Kapil Sibal, Dushyant Dave, C.Aryama Sundaram and C.S. Vaidyanathan appeared before the judge. Aryama Sundaram appeared for the Speaker and A.L. Somayaji and Vaidyanathan for the chief minister, Rakesh Diwedi for the governor and Subramania Prasad for the Tamil Nadu government.

The proceedings were held in the packed court hall as over 100 advocates remained outside. Beginning at 11.25 am, the proceedings went on for two hours.

Dushyant Dave, counsel for the 18 MLAs, submitted that on August 12 a group of 12 MLAs including O. Panneerselvam had voted against the present chief minister. A person who voted against the CM earlier had been given the deputy CM post. But the Speaker had not issued notice against them so far. The 18 MLAs had not gone out of the party voluntarily and their action doesn’t attract disqualification, he argued.

Mr Dave said he suspected the Speaker disqualified the MLAs so that if a floor test was held the present CM may succeed, which is mala fide and against the Constitution. The Speaker’s action, he argued, was subject to judicial review. “The notification is against the federal structure and somebody from Delhi is instructing,” he said.

Appearing for the CM, Mr Vaidyanathan said there was no need for elaborate arguments on the main plea as the CM had not ordered a floor test and no such situation had arisen so far. Rakesh Diwedi said the Assembly stands prorogued and the CM has not so far called a floor test.

Tags: tamil nadu government, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

German submarine sunk during WWI found in Belgium sea with 23 bodies

2

AP CM releases 'People First' mobile app for grievance redressal

3

Is world ending for real on Sept 23? Maybe science has another answer

4

Owner shocked to find pet parrot responsible for ordering mystery package online

5

We need to come together to build a brave world: Priyanka gives address at UN, presents award

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

International cosplayer Jonathan Stryker celebrated Disney week on his Instagram page. (All photos: Jonathan Stryker Instagram)

This cosplayer nailed the looks and expressions of Disney male leads

Nation gears to celebrate with theatrical and colourful pandals. (All photos: AP)

Nation prepares for Durga Puja 2017 in full swing

London Fashion Week sees Italian glamour and London street style over the weekend. (All images: AP)

London Fashion Week 2017: Burberry, Armani, Versus among others shine over the weekend

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham