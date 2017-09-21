After Kamal Haasan's luncheon with AAP chief, Kejriwal urges actor to join politics

Kamal Haasan has been very active politically of late, often times levying corruption charges against state govt.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and actor Kamal Haasan during a press conference in Chennai, on Thursday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met veteran actor Kamal Haasan at the latter's residence and discussed issues including corruption.

"I am very happy that Arvind Kejriwal is here. We discussed issues including corruption," Kamal Haasan said, after the meet.

According to a member in AAP, they were expected to have "political discussions".

"We had an excellent meeting and exchanged our ideas. Kamal Haasan should enter politics," Arvind Kejriwal said.

"We will continue to discuss and meet each other in future also," he added.

Kamal Haasan in the recent past has indicated many a times that he would join politics. However, after the meeting, both leaders did not clarify if Haasan will be joining AAP.

Haasan has been very active politically of late, often times levying corruption charges against the state government.

He had congratulated the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala for "good governance" on its first anniversary in May this year. He fuelled speculation about his expected political plunge when he attended an event organised by the DMK party in Chennai in August.

Haasan had been opposing the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, whose political adversary DMK has voiced support for him.

(With inputs from PTI)