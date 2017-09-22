The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017

India, All India

India condemns N Korea's action, calls for efforts to disrupt terror at BRICS meet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 9:50 pm IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 9:51 pm IST

The External Affairs Minister also asked the BRICS countries to step up the efforts for reforms in IMF and of the UN Security Council.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion on an alliance between International Solar Alliance and New Development Bank, Sushma said she hopes that the BRICS nations can work together to give practical shape to the ambitious agenda of the Prime Minister in coming months. (Photo: Twitter/MEA)
 

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday called the action of North Korea a source of growing global concern.

Addressing the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly, Sushma said, "The action and rhetoric of North Korea has been a source of growing global concern."

Talking about terrorism, Sushma said, "The horror of terrorism continues to haunt global peace and security. Terror groups draw sustenance from support systems in South Asia," adding that the terrorists continue to find support and shelter in the countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

The minister further said, "We condemn efforts, including by States, to use religion to justify, sustain and sponsor terrorism against other countries. (sic.)"

Sushma said that there was a need for collective efforts to disrupt terrorist networks, their financing and movement.

The minister said, "Terrorist funding, their weapons supply, training and political support must be systematically cut off."

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion on an alliance between International Solar Alliance and New Development Bank, Sushma said she hopes that the BRICS nations can work together to give practical shape to the ambitious agenda of the Prime Minister in coming months.

The External Affairs Minister also asked the BRICS countries to step up the efforts for reforms in IMF and of the United Nations Security Council. 

Tags: sushma swaraj, brics ministerial meeting, united nations general assembly, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

