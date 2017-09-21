The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 | Last Update : 04:34 AM IST

India, All India

In UP, hooch deaths might invite death penalty soon

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 3:00 am IST

The state Cabinet has approved an important proposal seeking amendment to the Excise Act in this regard.

The authorities feel the provision for life imprisonment and death penalty may act as deterrent in the state where hooch tragedies take place frequently.
 The authorities feel the provision for life imprisonment and death penalty may act as deterrent in the state where hooch tragedies take place frequently.

Lucknow: In a major development, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to introduce death penalty for those dealing in spurious liquor if its consumption leads to death or permanent disability.

The state Cabinet has approved an important proposal seeking amendment to the Excise Act in this regard.

As per the proposal, the government will amend various sections of the UP Excise Act, 2010, and add a new Section 60 (A) for the purpose. The governor will soon promulgate an ordinance giving effect to the proposed amendments. The new section seeks to provide punishment to the guilty with life imprisonment or Rs 10 lakh penalty or both or capital punishment in case of a death or a permanent disability caused to a person/persons after consuming illicit liquor.

Uttar Pradesh has apparently taken a cue from Gujarat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as then CM, had introduced the provision of capital punishment in such an offense.

The authorities feel the provision for life imprisonment and death penalty may act as deterrent in the state where hooch tragedies take place frequently.

The excise department pointed out to the government that large-scale import of illicit liquor from some neighbouring states, especially Haryana, was not only making a significant dent into the department’s revenue but also causing hooch tragedies, leading to death or disabilities to people in the state.

In July, as many as 17 people died in Azamgarh after they consumed spurious liquor. Earlier in 2015, as many as 28 people died in a similar tragedy in Malihabad area of Lucknow.

Tags: yogi adityanath government, illicit liquor, hooch deaths
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

German submarine sunk during WWI found in Belgium sea with 23 bodies

2

AP CM releases 'People First' mobile app for grievance redressal

3

Is world ending for real on Sept 23? Maybe science has another answer

4

Owner shocked to find pet parrot responsible for ordering mystery package online

5

We need to come together to build a brave world: Priyanka gives address at UN, presents award

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

International cosplayer Jonathan Stryker celebrated Disney week on his Instagram page. (All photos: Jonathan Stryker Instagram)

This cosplayer nailed the looks and expressions of Disney male leads

Nation gears to celebrate with theatrical and colourful pandals. (All photos: AP)

Nation prepares for Durga Puja 2017 in full swing

London Fashion Week sees Italian glamour and London street style over the weekend. (All images: AP)

London Fashion Week 2017: Burberry, Armani, Versus among others shine over the weekend

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham