The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 | Last Update : 04:34 AM IST

India, All India

Centre to exit three ITDC hotels, merge presses

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 3:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 3:16 am IST

The five presses are to be redeveloped and modernised through monetisation of their surplus land.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that as per valuations, the Jaipur property would fetch the Centre Rs 14 crore, Mysore Rs 7.45 crore and Itanagar Rs 3.89 crore. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that as per valuations, the Jaipur property would fetch the Centre Rs 14 crore, Mysore Rs 7.45 crore and Itanagar Rs 3.89 crore. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As part of the disinvestment exercise, the Centre on Wednesday decided to exit three ITDC hotels including Jaipur Ashok and hand them over to the state governments concerned.

The cabinet also approved merger and modernisation of 17 Government of India Presses (GIPs) into five entities at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Minto Road and Mayapuri in New Delhi, Nashik in Maharashtra and Temple Street in Kolkata.

The five presses are to be redeveloped and modernised through monetisation of their surplus land.

The Cabinet Committee on CCEA chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the transfer of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (ITDC) hotels Jaipur Ashok and Lalitha Mahal Palace Mysore to the governments of Rajasthan and Karnataka.

It also cleared disinvestment of ITDC’s 51 per cent equity in Donyi Polo Ashok, Itanagar, in favour of Arunachal Pradesh.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that as per valuations, the Jaipur property would fetch the Centre Rs 14 crore, Mysore Rs 7.45 crore and Itanagar Rs 3.89 crore. As per disinvestment policy of the Government of India wherein ITDC Hotels and properties are to be leased or sub-leased jointly with states, he said.

The ministry of tourism has to date transferred the properties or units of Hotel Lake View Ashok, Bhopal; Hotel Brahmaputra Ashok, Guwahati and Hotel Bharatpur Ashok, Bharatpur to the state governments concerned.

In another decision, the Union Cabinet also approved rationalisation of 17 GIPs by merging them into five units.

“Cabinet approves rationalisation/merger and modernisation of 17 GIPs into 5 at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Minto Road and Mayapuri in New Delhi, Nashik in Maharashtra and Temple Street in Kolkata,” said an official statement.

Modernisation of presses will help them take confidential and multi-colour printing work of union government ffices across the country, added the statement .

The five presses are to be redeveloped and modernised through monetisation of their surplus land. The exchequer cost will be “zero” as well as without any retrenchment and employees will be absorbed, Mr Jaitley informed. Under the approval, 468 acres of land belonging to these units that are to be merged will go to the Land & Development Office of the Ministry of Urban Development.

Tags: centre, itdc hotels, government of india presses
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

German submarine sunk during WWI found in Belgium sea with 23 bodies

2

AP CM releases 'People First' mobile app for grievance redressal

3

Is world ending for real on Sept 23? Maybe science has another answer

4

Owner shocked to find pet parrot responsible for ordering mystery package online

5

We need to come together to build a brave world: Priyanka gives address at UN, presents award

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham