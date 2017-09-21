The Asian Age | News

BSF retaliates indiscriminate firing by Pak in J&K's Ramgarh sector

ANI
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 11:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 11:33 am IST

Armed forces personnel approach the site of encounter. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Ramgarh: The Pakistan Army on Thursday initiated unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector at 3:50 in the morning.

The Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing continued for about one hour 45 minutes.

No injuries or damages have been reported.

In a similar incident, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing with small arms and mortars around midnight in Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector.

Yesterday, terrorists fired upon Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troops near Jawahar tunnel in Banihal area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

One SSB Head Constable lost his life in the attack and another Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was admitted to Srinagar hospital after sustaining injuries.

The attack was carried out on the 14th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal at about 7:15 pm.

The SSB party, which is responsible for security of the Banihal Tunnel was returning from duty.

The terrorists also snatched one INSAS Rifle and one AR-41 Rifle from the SSB party.

One army jawan lost his life on Wednesday after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran Sector.

Tags: ceasefire violation, pakistan army, border security force, kashmir unrest
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

