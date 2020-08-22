Saturday, Aug 22, 2020 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
  India   All India  21 Aug 2020  Government rules out postponement of JEE, NEET exams
India, All India

Government rules out postponement of JEE, NEET exams

THE ASIAN AGE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published : Aug 21, 2020, 11:13 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2020, 11:13 pm IST

Students have been arguing that conducting exams in September when the Coronavirus cases are on a continuous rise, is irresponsible

Representational image
 Representational image

Despite the continuous social media outrage and pressure by the students across the country on the Central government, the Education Ministry on Friday confirmed that JEE (Main)/NEET 2020 exams will not be postponed in any condition.

Students have been arguing that conducting exams in September when the Coronavirus cases are on a continuous rise across the country, is irresponsible on part of the government. Earlier in the day, there were speculations that exams could be postponed and a final decision could be made after August 25, that gave the students a sliver of hope.

 

After the confirmation by the Education Ministry, students have unanimously condemned the decision, and expressed disappointment, saying that the government is playing with the lives of the students and their families. Wasil Mohammed, a NEET aspirant from Hyderabad said, "We have seen in the recent past where conducting various exams in different states during COVID has turned out to be horrible, with several students testing positive after appearing for exams.There should be no hurry to conduct the exams when college admissions will anyway be delayed."

The government had earlier released SOP guidelines to be followed by exam centres during and before the exams, however students believe it will not serve the purpose. Ummal, a JEE aspirant says, "The pressure and nervousness among students will be so high that we can't expect everyone to follow the SOPs. They don't guarantee everyone's safety. Moreover, even if youngsters are more immune to the virus, who will guarantee the safety of our old parents and grandparents if we carry the virus back home after the exam?"

 

Students also pointed out that during the times of pandemic, transportation is another big challenge, with many students being allotted centres far away. To add to the woes, Bihar and Assam are fighting floods too. With all these students fear they would not be able to reach the exam centre. The National Testing Agency has however assured the Supreme Court that it will make sure that the exams are conducted with all the precautions.

Tags: neet examinations, joint entrance test
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A health worker collects a sample via Rapid Antigen kit for COVID-19 test, during Unlock 3.0, at Deonar in Mumbai. — PTI photo

50 staffers, 21 patients infected by COVID19 at mental hospitals in Maharashtra

Uma Bharti's rain picture that has gone viral

Uma Bharti's creates social media storm with rain picture

People, violating social distancing norms, step out for shopping on the eve of Ganesha Chaturthi festival, at Dadar market in Mumbai. — PTI photo

COVID19 in India: Maharashtra still leads in fresh cases

The commission has recommended mandatory sanitisation of polling stations, preferably a day before the polls.

Disposable gloves, thermal scanners: EC guidelines for polls amid COVID19

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham