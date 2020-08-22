Saturday, Aug 22, 2020 | Last Update : 02:27 AM IST

151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
  India   All India  21 Aug 2020  COVID19 in India: Maharashtra still leads in fresh cases
India, All India

COVID19 in India: Maharashtra still leads in fresh cases

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Aug 21, 2020, 9:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2020, 9:23 pm IST

The overall fatalities due to COVID-19 so far is 54, 849 with 983 new deaths in the last one day

People, violating social distancing norms, step out for shopping on the eve of Ganesha Chaturthi festival, at Dadar market in Mumbai. — PTI photo
 People, violating social distancing norms, step out for shopping on the eve of Ganesha Chaturthi festival, at Dadar market in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 1,34,223 with an addition of 1,406 cases. 42 deaths took the toll to 7,353. India’s overall cases of novel coronavirus crossed 29 lakhs on Friday after 68, 898 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Out of these new cases the highest were detected in Maharashtra where close to 15,000 persons were found to be infected with the deadly virus. Fresh cases in Andhra Pradesh were close to 10,000 while Karnataka had nearly 8,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry.

 

The overall fatalities due to COVID-19 so far is 54, 849 with 983 new deaths in the last one day. As per COVID19India.org, the totals deaths were past 55,000

At the same time India logged the highest single day recoveries as 62,282 were discharged in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries to nearly 21.59 lakhs.

“The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has increased and reached 14,66,918 today. As a higher number of patients recover, their percentage rate continues to steeply rise along with steady decline in percentage Active Cases. With such a high level of recoveries, India's Recovery Rate has soared past 74 per cent (74.28 per cent) ensuring more and more patients are recovering. This is bolstered by 33 States and UTs reporting Recovery Rate more than 50%,” said health ministry officials.

 

Officials underlined that the current active cases (6,92,028) compose the actual case load of the country. “It is 23.82% of the total positive cases today, registering further drop in the last 24 hours,” they added. India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is now at 1.89 per cent.

Tags: coronavirus in maharashtra, coronavirus in india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Representational image

Government rules out postponement of JEE, NEET exams

A health worker collects a sample via Rapid Antigen kit for COVID-19 test, during Unlock 3.0, at Deonar in Mumbai. — PTI photo

50 staffers, 21 patients infected by COVID19 at mental hospitals in Maharashtra

Uma Bharti's rain picture that has gone viral

Uma Bharti's creates social media storm with rain picture

The commission has recommended mandatory sanitisation of polling stations, preferably a day before the polls.

Disposable gloves, thermal scanners: EC guidelines for polls amid COVID19

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham