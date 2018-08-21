The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

India, All India

Woman paraded naked, kicked, slapped by mob on suspicion of murder in Bihar

PTI
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 11:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 11:41 am IST

The incident happened in Bihiya police station area, where a man's body, who had gone missing was found near railway track next morning.

A heavy deployment of police personnel has been made in the area, the SP said. He said a case would be registered and arrests would be made soon. (Representational Image)
 A heavy deployment of police personnel has been made in the area, the SP said. He said a case would be registered and arrests would be made soon. (Representational Image)

Arrah: A woman was beaten up, stripped and paraded naked on Monday on the streets of Bhojpur district in Bihar by an irate mob, which suspected her to be involved in the killing of a 19-year-old man, police said.

The incident happened in Bihiya police station area, where the body of Vimalesh Sah, who had gone missing on Sunday, was found near a railway track on Monday morning, Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar said.

He said the residents of Vimalesh Sah's native village Damodarpur rushed to the spot after they came to know about his death and some of them suspected that those living in a red-light area nearby would have strangled the youth to death.

The villagers stormed the place, setting on fire a number of shops and beating up several residents. They dragged out a woman on the street, ripped off her clothes and paraded her naked while kicking and slapping her, the SP said.

The mob also hurled stones at a train passing through the area. The police had to fire in the air to disperse the mob, the SP said, adding, a few rounds were also fired by the villagers.

A heavy deployment of police personnel has been made in the area, the SP said. He said a case would be registered and arrests would be made soon.

Tags: bihar crime, arrah, bihar woman paraded naked, bihar woman beated
Location: India, Bihar, Arrah (Ara)

MOST POPULAR

1

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

2

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

3

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

4

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

5

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham