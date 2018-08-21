Woman paraded naked, kicked, slapped by mob on suspicion of murder in Bihar

The incident happened in Bihiya police station area, where a man's body, who had gone missing was found near railway track next morning.

A heavy deployment of police personnel has been made in the area, the SP said. He said a case would be registered and arrests would be made soon. (Representational Image)

Arrah: A woman was beaten up, stripped and paraded naked on Monday on the streets of Bhojpur district in Bihar by an irate mob, which suspected her to be involved in the killing of a 19-year-old man, police said.

The incident happened in Bihiya police station area, where the body of Vimalesh Sah, who had gone missing on Sunday, was found near a railway track on Monday morning, Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar said.

He said the residents of Vimalesh Sah's native village Damodarpur rushed to the spot after they came to know about his death and some of them suspected that those living in a red-light area nearby would have strangled the youth to death.

The villagers stormed the place, setting on fire a number of shops and beating up several residents. They dragged out a woman on the street, ripped off her clothes and paraded her naked while kicking and slapping her, the SP said.

The mob also hurled stones at a train passing through the area. The police had to fire in the air to disperse the mob, the SP said, adding, a few rounds were also fired by the villagers.

A heavy deployment of police personnel has been made in the area, the SP said. He said a case would be registered and arrests would be made soon.