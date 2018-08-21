Imran Khan backs Sidhu, says row over hug 'great disservice to peace'

Imran Khan thanked Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending his oath-taking ceremony on Saturday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Navjot Singh Sidhu was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love and affection by people of Pakistan. (Photo: File | AP)

Mumbai/Islamabad: Pakistan's new prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked his friend and Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending his swearing-in ceremony.

The 22nd prime minister of Pakistan said that those in India targeting Navjot Singh Sidhu are doing "a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent".

Imran Khan said, "I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pakistan for my oath taking. He was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love and affection by people of Pakistan. Those in India who targeted him are doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent - without peace our people can't progress."

Taking to Twitter, Khan said that India and Pakistan need to hold dialogue and resolve their conflicts, including Kashmir.

To move forward Pakistan and India must dialogue and resolve their conflicts incl Kashmir: The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading https://t.co/V2UkXp0WwS — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2018

The tweet of the Pakistan PM surfaced shortly after Navjot Singh Sidhu defended his visit to Pakistan and a hug shared with the Pakistani army chief.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing criticism in India for his visit to Pakistan for the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan on Saturday.

Sidhu drew ire from different political parties after he hugged the Pakistan army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa during Imran Khan's swearing-in.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was the only Indian to attend Imran Khan for his swearing-in ceremony.

Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, who were also invited, cancelled the visit stating prior engagement.