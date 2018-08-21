The Asian Age | News

Taliban take 170 hostages, forces rescue all but 21

Afghan forces responded quickly and were able to free 149 people and kill at least seven Taliban fighters, he said.

The fate of the abducted in Kunduz province — in an area that has recently fallen under Taliban control — was not immediately known and there was no statement from the insurgents. (Representational | AP)
 The fate of the abducted in Kunduz province — in an area that has recently fallen under Taliban control — was not immediately known and there was no statement from the insurgents.

Kabul: Afghan forces rescued nearly 150 people Monday, including women and children, hours after the Taliban ambushed a convoy of buses and abducted them. The quick response marked a rare if limited battlefield success for the troops after weeks of unrelenting insurgent attacks.

The militants escaped with 21 captives following the battle in Kunduz province, and officials said tribal elders were trying to negotiate their release. Esmatullah Muradi, a spokesman for the governor in the northern province, said the Taliban have demanded the national identifications of the captives to determine their fate.

The identities of the captives have not been made public, but Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, the head of the provincial council, said the insurgents likely targeted the three buses to try to abduct civil servants or members of the security forces.

The Taliban stopped the buses in the Khan Abad district and ordered the passengers to come with them, according to Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry.

