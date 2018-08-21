Bajrang Dal puts bounty of Rs 5 Lakh on Sidhu’s head

Will give strong reply when needed: Mantri after rebuke on Pakistan visit.

Lucknow: Sanjay Jaat, the president of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (Agra unit), has offered Rs 5 lakh to anyone who brings the head of former cricketer and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Siddhu to him.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Sanjay Jaat is seen attacking Navjot Singh Siddhu for betraying the country by attending the swearing in ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He is seen accusing Mr Siddhu of supporting a government “which thirsts on the blood of Indian soldiers”.

The Bajrang Dal office-bearer says that Mr Siddhu, a Sikh, has forgotten the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh that persons of a certain community can never be trusted. In the video he is also seen holding out a cheque of Rs 5 lakh for one who brings the head of the former cricketer.

Meanwhile, Agra circle officer (local intelligence unit) H. Katheria played down the incident saying that such people keep circulating such videos on a regular basis which people should ignore.

When asked if any case would be registered against Sanjay Jaat for demanding the head of a Punjab minister, he said that the police would consider if someone lodges a complaint.

Meanwhile, after drawing flak from Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarind-er Singh and the Opposi-tion for embracing the Pakistan Army Chief, the cricketer-turned-politician said that he was prepared to give a strong reply to all when needed.

“Whenever the reply has to be given, I will give and I will give it to all... It will be a strong reply,” Mr Sidhu, the only Indian to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s PM, said.

His comments come after Capt. Amarinder had on Sunday ticked off his Cabinet colleague for hugging the Pakistan Army Chief.Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

I think it was wrong for him (Sidhu) to have shown the affection he did for the Pakistan Army chief, I am not in its favour... The fact is that the man (Sidhu) should understand that our soldiers are being killed everyday.

My own regiment lost one major and two jawans a few months ago,” Amarinder had said.