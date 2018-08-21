The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018 | Last Update : 05:15 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala floods: Kochi Airport incurred loss of over Rs 220 crores, says official

PTI
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 5:09 pm IST

Around 200 workers have been engaged to clean up the terminal building and the airport is expected to reopen next week.

The CIAL management has launched rebuilding of the damaged infrastructure including 2.5 km long airport walls, that collapsed after Periyar river overflowed. (Photo: File/ANI)
 The CIAL management has launched rebuilding of the damaged infrastructure including 2.5 km long airport walls, that collapsed after Periyar river overflowed. (Photo: File/ANI)

Kochi: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has suffered an estimated loss of over Rs 220 crores in the floods, an official said on Tuesday.

The CIAL management has launched rebuilding of the damaged infrastructure including 2.5 km long airport walls, that collapsed after Periyar river overflowed, he said. 

The runway, taxi bay, duty free shops and other areas of international and domestic terminals were also submerged, causing damage to electrical equipment including runway lights, the official noted.

He said the solar power system of the world's first solar-powered airport has also suffered damage in the floods.

"We have launched efforts on a war-footing to rebuild the damaged infrastructure. Our initial assessment is that we have suffered an estimated loss of Rs 220 crores in the floods," the official said, adding around 200 workers have been engaged to clean up the terminal building.

The airport is expected to reopen next week.

Meanwhile, the Naval Air Station, INS Garuda, has commenced civil aircraft operations from Monday.

Alliance Air (a subsidiary of Air India) was able to operate two flights to Bangalore and one flight to Coimbatore.

An Indigo flight also did a trial landing and will be undertaking flying operations from Tuesday.

Tags: cochin international airport, kerala floods
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

2

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

3

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

4

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

5

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham