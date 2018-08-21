The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018

India, All India

Allahabad man kills wife, 3 daughters, stuffs bodies inside fridge, almirah

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 10:31 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 10:31 am IST

'It seems that the man, killed his wife and three daughters, and later committed suicide,' police said.

Police say the house in Dhumanganj was bolted from inside and they had to break through the door. (Twitter | @ANINewsUP)
Allahabad: In a shocking incident, five members of a family, including three children, were found dead in a locked house at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

A man was found hanging from a ceiling fan, his wife's body was found inside a fridge. The bodies of two young girls, believed to be the couple's daughters, were found in a suitcase and in an almirah respectively. The body of a third daughter was found in another room.

Police say the house in Dhumanganj was bolted from inside and they had to break through the door. "It seems that the man, Manoj Kushwaha, killed his wife and three daughters, and later committed suicide," said police officer Nitin Tiwari.

Police say the killings could be because of a family dispute or the man's suspicion that his wife was having an affair.

A similar case from Burari in north Delhi had sent waves of shock across the country when bodies of eleven members of the same family were recovered from their home last month.

A probe into the deaths later revealed that the case was one of mass suicide where the victims were suffering from a condition which is commonly known as a shared psychotic disorder.

Evidence that emerged in this case revealed how all of the family members had actively participated in a superstitious ritual which led to their deaths.

