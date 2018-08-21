The Asian Age | News

2 men found guilty of raping 8-yr-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur

The court is expected to pronounce quantum of sentence later today.

The abduction and rape of an 8-year-old girl sparked an outrage across the country. (Representational Image)
Bhopal: Two men accused of raping an eight-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur have been found guilty by a local court today.

An eight-year-old was abducted by two men -- Irfan and Asif – on June 26 when she was standing outside her school in Mandsaur town, waiting for her parents. The men took her to an isolated spot, raped her and tried to kill her by slitting her throat.

The barbaric crime shocked the state and sparked an outrage across the country.

Tags: mandsaur rape case, crime against woman, rape, girl raped
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

