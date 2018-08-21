2 men found guilty of raping 8-yr-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur

The court is expected to pronounce quantum of sentence later today.

Bhopal: Two men accused of raping an eight-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur have been found guilty by a local court today.

The court is expected to pronounce the quantum of sentence later today.

An eight-year-old was abducted by two men -- Irfan and Asif – on June 26 when she was standing outside her school in Mandsaur town, waiting for her parents. The men took her to an isolated spot, raped her and tried to kill her by slitting her throat.

The barbaric crime shocked the state and sparked an outrage across the country.