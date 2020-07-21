Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 | Last Update : 12:50 PM IST

119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,154,917

36,810

Recovered

724,702

24,303

Deaths

28,099

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3039022195568 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1811012910125 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
  India   All India  21 Jul 2020  Varavara Rao’s family demands ‘transparent’ updates on his health
India, All India

Varavara Rao’s family demands ‘transparent’ updates on his health

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published : Jul 21, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2020, 11:16 am IST

Not sharing health updates of a person in judicial custody with his family is illegal, unconstitutional and inhuman, the family said.

Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao.
 Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao.

Mumbai: Disturbed with not receiving any official communication on health of 81-year-old poet Varavara Rao who is in judicial custody, his wife and daughters have demanded that the family should be given regular, transparent and official updates on Rao’s health.

In a media communication issued on Monday, the family has claimed that not sharing health updates of a person in judicial custody with his family is “illegal, unconstitutional and inhuman”.

According to the family, the only update on Rao’s health they received officially was that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. Rest all other information they are receiving through secondary sources.

“The information of shifting him to Nanavati Hospital and worrying news of health status and deterioration for the last two days, including Nanavati finding a head injury, was known to family through friends in media and civil society only," read the statement issued by the family. It also read, “In the absence of official and transparent information, various speculations, rumours and half truths are also being spread causing further anxiety to family and friends.”

Rao’s family members also said that they were “highly perturbed and worried” with the news of his head injury. “It is the family’s right to get official transparent updates on his health status, line of treatment and probable risks, but the concerned prison, police and health administrations in a gross dereliction of their duties have not come out to family with the much needed information,” they said.

Considering the situation, wife P. Hemlata and daughters P Sahaja, P  Anala, P Pavana have demanded that a family member must be allowed to attend to Rao because he is unable to do anything on his own; to provide family members with a point-of-contact in the hospital; to make medical records accessible.

The family also demanded that the Maharashtra government must “enable the judicial process to grant regular bail or interim bail on health, age and COVID-19 grounds so that his family will take care of his health in a hospital of their choice.”

Tags: p varavara rao, bhima koregaon protests, bhima koregaon case

Latest From India

India will receive five Rafale fighter jets by the end of July 2020, said Indian Air Force. (AFP Photo)

IAF to induct 5 Rafale fighter jets by July 2020

SSS chief Raju Shetti.

Farmers in Maharashtra hit the roads to demand hike in milk procurement prices

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti. (PTI Photo)

Uma Bharti brands Pawar ‘Ram Drohi’ after Ayodhya comment

Congress MLA from Rajasthan Giriraj Singh Malinga

Sachin Pilot offered me the 'going rate' to join BJP: Rajasthan Congress MLA

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham