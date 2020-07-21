Tripura CM Biplab Deb stirs controversy, says Punjabis, Jats less brainy than Bengalis

Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 21, 2020, 2:39 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2020, 2:39 pm IST

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Deb has insulted the "Sikh brothers" of Punjab and the Jat community of Haryana.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has stirred yet another controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. However, on Tuesday, he apologised for his remarks and sought forgiveness from the two communities on Twitter.

Every community in India is known for its certain type and character, the BJP leader said while addressing a programme at the Agartala Press Club on Sunday. A video clip of Deb's statement has gone viral on social media.

The Congress termed chief minister's remarks "shameful and unfortunate".

"For Bengal or Bengalis, it is said that one should not challenge them when it is regarding intelligence. Bengalis are known as very intelligent and it is their identity," Deb was heard saying in the clip. Whereas, Punjabis and Jats are known for their physical strength, he said.

"When we talk about the people of Punjab, we say he's a Punjabi, a Sardar. They may have less intelligence but are very strong. One can't win them over by strength but with love and affection. A large number of Jats live in Haryana. So what do people say about Jats? Jats are less intelligent but are very healthy. If one challenges a Jat, he will bring a gun from his house," Deb said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Deb has insulted the "Sikh brothers" of Punjab and the Jat community of Haryana.

"This is the BJP's lowly mindset.Why are Khattar ji and Dushyant Chautala silent? Where are Modi ji and Nadaji? Apologize, take action," Surjewala had tweeted.

Deb later apologises

However, on Tuesday apologised for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis, and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments.

In a series of tweets in Hindi on Tuesday morning, the chief minister sought forgiveness for his remarks and said many of his friends were Punjabis and Jats, and he is proud of people hailing from the two communities.

"I always salute the contributions of the Punjabi and Jat communities in the freedom struggle of the country. And I can never imagine raising questions on the role played by these two communities in advancing India," Deb tweeted.

"I had expressed the views some people have about them. I am proud of Punjabi and Jat communities. I have lived among them for quite some time... If my statement has hurt anyone's feelings, I apologise for that," the chief minister said on Twitter.

