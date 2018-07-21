The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 | Last Update : 07:18 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi lacks capability, seriousness to lead Congress party: BJP

PTI
Published : Jul 21, 2018, 7:09 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2018, 7:09 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi created flutter in Lok Sabha by hugging PM Narendra Modi during the debate on the no-trust vote against the government.

Reacting to the events in the House, Rao said Rahul lacked capability, commitment, consistence, compassion and credibility which are required in a political leader. (Photo: File/ANI)
 Reacting to the events in the House, Rao said Rahul lacked capability, commitment, consistence, compassion and credibility which are required in a political leader. (Photo: File/ANI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying he lacked "capability" and "seriousness" to lead the Congress party and had "only friability and flippancy", a day after he created a flutter in the Lok Sabha by hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the no-trust vote against the government.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi has showcased to the country that he is unequal to the task, he is not capable of leading the party. He lacks the gravitas, the seriousness and the kind of responsibility that comes with the political office. Friability and flippancy are not a virtue in politics and he seems to have only friability and flippancy and none of the qualities required to lead even a political party like the Indian National Congress," BJP's national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told reporters in New Delhi.

After tearing into the NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a host of issues during his speech in Lok Sabha on Friday, Gandhi had walked across the aisle to where the prime minister was sitting and hugged him, taking everyone by surprise. The prime minster shook Gandhi's hands but ignored his call to stand so that he could hug the BJP leader.

The Congress chief, however, embraced him as he remained seated. In his speech, Rahul accused the prime minister of unleashing "jumla strike" on people in the form of demonetisation, joblessness, Rafale deal, poor state of economy, mob violence, lynching, and incidents of alleged atrocities on Dalits and women.

Reacting to the events in the House, Rao said Rahul lacked capability, commitment, consistence, compassion and credibility which are required in a political leader. He said the defeat of the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion exposed the fissures in the grand alliance "that they were tom-toming" about and the opposition unity lay in "tatters" today.

"In the no-confidence motion taken up in Lok Sabha yesterday, the attempt of expressing the no-confidence in council of ministers actually turned out to be a veritable no-confidence in the opposition leaders," he said. While 126 members supported the motion, 325 voted against it.

Tags: rahul hugs pm modi, pm modi, no-confidence motion, gvl narasimha rao, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

2

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

3

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

4

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

5

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham