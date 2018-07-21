The Asian Age | News



Ex-BJP MP Chandan Mitra joins Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress

Published : Jul 21, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Along with Chandan Mitra, four Congress legislators also joined the TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee at the party's annual Martyrs' Day.

Chandan Mitra, who quit the BJP earlier this week, is believed to be unhappy at being sidelined by the Amit Shah-Narendra Modi axis of power in the BJP. In his resignation letter, he had expressed unhappiness about some of its policies. (Photo: File | PTI)
Kolkata: The Trinmool Congress rally in Kolkata today had many surprises for the opposition in the state as well as the Centre. Several new faces joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) today at the party's annual mega rally in Kolkata.

Among the big names that joined TMC is two-time Rajya Sabha lawmaker and former BJP leader Chandan Mitra.

Chandan Mitra, who quit the BJP earlier this week, is believed to be unhappy at being sidelined by the Amit Shah-Narendra Modi axis of power in the BJP. In his resignation letter, he had expressed unhappiness about some of its policies.

Chandan Mitra contested the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election from the Hooghly seat on BJP seat and had lost. 

He began his career as a journalist at the Statesman House. He is currently the editor of the Pioneer newspaper in Delhi.

Along with Chandan Mitra, four Congress legislators also joined the TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee at the party's annual Martyrs' Day. 

Congress MLAs who joined Trinamool today include - Samar Mukherjee, Abu Taher, Sabina Yasmin and Akhruzzman. 

Trinamool Congress observes July 21 as Martyrs' Day - to commemorate the 1993 Kolkata firing - outside Victoria House in the heart of Kolkata.

Tags: trinamool congress, mamata banerjee, bjp, chandan mitra
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

