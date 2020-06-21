Sunday, Jun 21, 2020 | Last Update : 12:41 PM IST

89th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

411,757

15,413

Recovered

228,181

6,140

Deaths

13,277

306

Maharashtra128205641536053 Tamil Nadu5684531316704 Delhi56746312942112 Gujarat26737187021639 Uttar Pradesh1713510369529 Rajasthan1453710801337 West Bengal135317001540 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka86975391132 Andhra Pradesh84524111101 Bihar7178509849 Telangana70723506203 Jammu and Kashmir5834333681 Assam490428499 Odisha4856353415 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  21 Jun 2020  With highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases, India's virus tally surpasses 4 lakh
India, All India

With highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases, India's virus tally surpasses 4 lakh

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2020, 10:29 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2020, 10:29 am IST

India has been registering record single-day spike for the past four days

People wait to be tested for COVID19 testing at CGHS Dispensary in New Delhi. PTI photo
  People wait to be tested for COVID19 testing at CGHS Dispensary in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: A record single-day spike of 15,413 new COVID-19 cases took India's infection tally past the 4 lakh-mark on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

India has been registering record single-day spike for the past four days.

 

The jump of 15,413 cases took India's case load to 4,10,461.

The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,27,755 patients cured so far, while there were 1,69,451 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated.

"Thus, around 55.48 per cent of the patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the tenth day in a row.

The country has witnessed a surge of 2,19,926 infections from June 1 till 21 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Tags: coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus deaths in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

