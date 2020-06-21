Sunday, Jun 21, 2020 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

  India   All India  21 Jun 2020  Indian soldiers have full freedom to forcefully tackle Chinese aggression in LAC
India, All India

Indian soldiers have full freedom to forcefully tackle Chinese aggression in LAC

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2020, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2020, 2:19 pm IST

Singh told the top military brass to maintain strict vigil on Chinese activities around land border, airspace and in strategic sea lanes

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard along the Srinagar-Leh National highway, in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir. PTI photo
 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard along the Srinagar-Leh National highway, in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir. PTI photo

New Delhi: The armed forces deployed along the 3,500-km de-facto border with China have been given "full freedom" in giving "befitting" reply to any Chinese aggressive behaviour, government sources said after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with top military brass on the situation in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RK Bhadauria.

 

The sources said Singh told the top military brass to maintain strict vigil on Chinese activities around land border, airspace and in strategic sea lanes, and asked them to adopt a "tough" approach in dealing with any misadventure by Chinese forces.

Indian and Chinese armies have been on a six-week standoff in several areas of eastern Ladakh. The ties between the two countries came under severe strain after Chinese military killed 20 Indian Army personnel and injured around 76 in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has not yet talked about the number of casualties it suffered.

The sources said the armed forces have been given full freedom to deal with any act of aggression by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de-facto border between the two countries.

They said the Army as well as the IAF have already been ramping up their operational capabilities along the LAC to effectively deal with any Chinese misadventure.

Tags: galwan valley, indian army, chinese troops, ladakh border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

