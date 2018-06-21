The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 21, 2018 | Last Update : 08:21 AM IST

India, All India

Yoga one of most powerful unifying forces: PM Modi on International Yoga Day

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 7:58 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 7:57 am IST

Modi said that world has embraced Yoga and glimpses of this can be seen in manner in which the International Yoga Day is marked every year.

PM Modi said from Dehradun to Dublin, from Shanghai to Chicago, from Jakarta to Johannesburg, Yoga is everywhere. (Photo: ANI)
 PM Modi said from Dehradun to Dublin, from Shanghai to Chicago, from Jakarta to Johannesburg, Yoga is everywhere. (Photo: ANI)

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Yoga has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and wellbeing as he lead an estimated 50,000 enthusiasts performing asanas during the 4th International Yoga day at the picturesque Forest Research Institute in Dehradun.

He said from Dehradun to Dublin, from Shanghai to Chicago, from Jakarta to Johannesburg, Yoga is everywhere.

“The world has embraced Yoga and glimpses of this can be seen in the manner in which International Day of Yoga has been marked every year,” Modi said.

He said the way to lead a calm, creative and content life was Yoga.

“In Yoga, we have the perfect solution to the problems we face, either as individuals or in our society,” the Prime Minister said.

“Instead of dividing, Yoga unites. Instead of further animosity, Yoga assimilates. Instead of increasing suffering, Yoga heals,” he said.

Modi said Yoga presents a ray of hope for future of the world.

“Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern, it is constant yet evolving,” he said.

Tags: pm modi, narendra modi, international yoga day, forest research institute
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

MOST POPULAR

1

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

2

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

3

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

4

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

5

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham