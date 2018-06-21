The Asian Age | News



Watch: Indian forces mark Yoga Day, perform asanas at altitude of 18,000 ft

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 1:13 pm IST

International Yoga Day: Instructors from Indian Air Force's Paratroopers Training School, practised Yoga at 15,000 feet in the Air.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel perform Surya Namaskar in cold desert of Ladakh at an altitude of 18,000 feet. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
 Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel perform Surya Namaskar in cold desert of Ladakh at an altitude of 18,000 feet. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Mumbai: As the world celebrates the fourth International Yoga day today, India's brave and bold armed forces have participated in their own unique way. 

Amid biting cold, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were seen performing Surya Namaskar in cold desert of Ladakh at an altitude of 18,000 feet.

Not just this, Indian Air Force made another set mark on the International Yoga Day where Wing Commander KBS Samyal and Wing Commander Gajanand Yadav, instructors from Indian Air Force's Paratroopers Training School, practised Yoga at 15,000 feet in the Air.

(Photo: Twitter | @IAF_MCC)(Photo: Twitter | @IAF_MCC)

(Photo: Twitter | @IAF_MCC)(Photo: Twitter | @IAF_MCC)

Submarine staff belonging to the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command also participated in International Yoga Day celebrations. Navy personnel performed asanas in what appeared to be the cramped confines of a submarine.

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Indian Naval Ships Shakti and Kamorta of the Indian Navy's Eastern fleet, presently on a deployment in western Pacific ocean and south east Asia, also practiced Yoga on the International Yoga Day.

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

On fourth International Yoga Day, Navy personnel performed Yoga on board INS Viraat, which is stationed in Mumbai.

(Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)(Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans in Arunachal Pradesh performed 'River Yoga' in Digaru River in Lohitpur on the International Yoga Day 2018.

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Navy personnel onboard INS Jamuna off Kochi in Kerala too performed Yoga.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

A series of Yoga related events are being organised across the world to mark the fourth International Yoga Day today.

The first International Yoga Day was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, where more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, performed asanas at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Tags: international yoga day, international yoga day 2018, indian forces, indian navy, indian air force, indo-tibetan border police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

