Thursday, Jun 21, 2018 | Last Update : 07:56 PM IST

India, All India

Separatist leader Yasin Malik detained, Hurriyat chairman under house arrest

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 6:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 6:42 pm IST

Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani continued to remain under house detention.

Yasin Malik was taken into custody from his Maisuma residence on Thursday morning, a police official said. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Yasin Malik was taken into custody from his Maisuma residence on Thursday morning, a police official said. (Photo: File/PTI)

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was on Thursday detained while moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest to prevent the separatists from leading protests, police said.

Malik was taken into custody from his Maisuma residence Thursday morning, a police official said. He said Malik has been lodged in police station Kothibagh.

The official also said Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence. Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani continued to remain under house detention.

The separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), on Tuesday called for a protest strike on Thursday against the killing of civilians allegedly in security forces firing recently and the killing of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari.

Also read: Kashmir Valley shuts to mourn, protest Shujaat Bukhari's killing

Bukhari was shot dead, along with his two personal guards, outside his office in Press Enclave in Srinagar on 14 June by unknown gunmen.

Tags: jklf, yasin malik, mirwaiz umar farooq
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

