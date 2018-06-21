The Asian Age | News

PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day in Dehradun

Published : Jun 21, 2018
The event will be held in the picturesque lawns of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in the lap of the Himalayas.

A view of Forest Research Institute ground ahead of the International Yoga Day in Dehradun. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join thousands of volunteers performing yoga asanas in Uttarakhand's Dehradun to mark the 4th International Yoga Day on Thursday.

The event will be held in the picturesque lawns of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in the lap of the Himalayas. A series of yoga related events are also being organised across the world to mark the occasion.

Greeting yoga enthusiasts across the world on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that this exercise is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to humankind.

“Yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness. Nor is Yoga only what you practice in the morning. Doing your day-to-day activities with diligence and complete awareness is a form of Yoga as well,” a statement quoting Mr Modi said. In a world of excess, yoga promises restraint and balance.

The PM also took to social media to share the intricacies of various yoga asanas. 

