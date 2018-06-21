The Asian Age | News

Manipur BJP leader, 6 others held with drugs valued over Rs 27 crore

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 10:03 am IST
The seizures include 4.595 kg of heroin, 28 kg of World is Yours (WY) tablets and Rs 57.18 lakh and old currency notes worth Rs 95,000.

The team also recovered one 0.32 NPB Pistol with 21 rounds, one SBBL Rifle, two gun license books and eight bank passbooks. (Photo: ANI)
Imphal: The Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) arrested seven people including Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Chairman of an autonomous district council in Chandel district, Lutkhosei Zou, with drugs valued at over Rs 27 crore on Wednesday.

The seizures include 4.595 kg of heroin, 28 kg of World is Yours (WY) tablets and Rs 57.18 lakh and old currency notes worth Rs. 95,000.

The team also recovered one 0.32 NPB Pistol with 21 rounds, one SBBL Rifle, two gun license books and eight bank passbooks.

The other seven persons arrested have been identified as Esther Vungheinuam, Mung Zou Aric, Teresa Ngaite Nengboi, Lawrence Zou, Minlal Mate, Sio Jamthang Mate and Mt Jamkhohao, public relations officer of the council chairman.

Lutkhosei got elected as the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate in 2017 and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the council in Chandel.

Upon disclosure of Thangminlun Zou, he led the police team to his house at Langol Game Village where he had hidden two suitcases purportedly packed with illegal contraband drugs.

There he pulled out two large suitcases from the ceiling containing huge amounts of heroin powder packed in soap cases, plastic bags and World is Yours (WY) Amphetamine tablets.

