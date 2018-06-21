The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 21, 2018

India, All India

Kamal Haasan meets Election Commission to register his party

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 3:02 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 3:20 am IST

Election Commission had sought certain queries regarding our party, says Kamal Haasan.

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan with senior party members come out after a meeting with Election Commissioner at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan with senior party members come out after a meeting with Election Commissioner at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan met Election Commission officials on Wednesday to formally register his party. After the meeting, the actor-turned-politician told reporters he expected his party, which was launched in February, would get registered soon.

Speaking to reporters after meeting, Mr Haasan said, “Election Commission had sought certain queries regarding our party. We have furnished all those details today. EC has said that very soon, the recognition to the party will be given.”

Asked about the party’s symbol, he said there has been no decision on it yet and the issue will be first discussed within the party before approaching the EC. 

Tags: kamal haasan, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

