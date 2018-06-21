The Asian Age | News

J&K BJP chief receives death threats from Pak, says won't be cowed down

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 6:41 pm IST

Ravinder Raina on Thursday claimed to be getting death threats from Pakistan for the last two days.

He said it is an act of cowards after the BJP exposed the nefarious designs of Pakistan which claims to be an Islamic country. (Photo: ANI)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir state unit's BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday claimed to be getting death threats from Pakistan for the last two days and said he would not be cowed down by such calls and continue to expose the nefarious designs of Pakistan. 

“I have already informed the state Governor N N Vohra and the security agencies (about the threats).  The calls were made from different Pakistani cities including Karachi, Rawalpindi and Muzaffarbad over the past couple of days,” Raina said.  

Director General of State Police S P Vaid said no formal complaint has been received so far from the BJP president. “We are looking into it,” he said.  

The BJP president said he is a Hindu and believes in destiny. “I will not be cowed down by such calls. It does not matter. What matters for me is my nation, my country, my motherland and the tricolour. I am a soldier of Bharat Mata and the BJP and will continue to work for the country and the state and will expose the nefarious designs of Pakistan.” 

He said the BJP supported the governor rule and massive anti-terror operations against terrorists and stone pelters to break the nexus of “separatists-stone pelters and Pakistan.”  

“They are desperate and frustrated, they are making such ridiculous calls. We will never spare Pakistani 'wallas' (terrorists) and I challenge them and make it clear that they will not be spared and killed. Security forces have been given free hand (to deal with them),” Raina said.  

He said it is an act of cowards after the BJP exposed the nefarious designs of Pakistan which claims to be an Islamic country. 

“During the Ramzan ceasefire, it killed innocent people like journalist Shujat Bukhari in broad-daylight and soldier Aurangzeb who was abducted and assassinated while going home to celebrate Eid,” he said, adding earlier too many people like DSP Mohammad Ayoub was lynched on a holy night at Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar besides several other police officers and civilians. 

He said he had exposed Pakistan and made it clear that it is an anti-Islamic country.  “Pakistan is a nation of coward people and I raised anti-Pakistan slogans in the state assembly. They are afraid of us,” he said. 

Tags: jammu & kashmir, threat calls, j&k bjp state president
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

