Governor’s rule won’t affect operations in Kashmir: Army Chief

New Delhi: With political interference out of the scene after the BJP pullout from the Mehbooba Mufti-led government on Tuesday paving the way for governor’s rule, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat hinted on Wednesday that the counter-insurgency operations will continue with a renewed vigour in the Kashmir Valley now.

Referring to the imposition of governor’s rule in the state, Army Chief Gen. Rawat said during an event on disabled soldiers: “We don’t think there will be any impact. We don’t have any kind of political interference.”

“Operations were being carried out earlier as well. Then we saw a phase of suspension of operations because we wanted people to get a chance to offer prayers during Ramzan without any kind of problem.

“Despite that, terrorists continued with their activity, which is why the suspension of operations was cancelled,” he said.

There has, he said, never been any kind of restriction on the force on how it should conduct its work.

The security forces have very strict rules of engagement and “take action” in accordance with them, Gen. Rawat said.

According to sources, the defence ministry and the Army was opposed to the Ramzan ceasefire, but had to give in to the decision taken by the home ministry.

The ceasefire announced by the Centre for the month of Ramzan was revoked on Sunday. Aurangzeb, an Army jawan, was killed by terrorists and journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead two days ahead of Id.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir was placed under governor’s rule for the fourth time in the last one decade after the BJP withdrawal of support.