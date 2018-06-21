The Asian Age | News

Geeta, who returned from Pakistan in 2015, will undergo fresh DNA tests

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 12:08 pm IST

Geeta was found by Pakistan Rangers onboard the Samjhauta Express in Lahore when she was seven or eight years old.

Indore: Geeta, the deaf and mute woman who returned from Pakistan in 2015 after accidentally landing in that country when she was a child, would be undergoing a fresh DNA test at the behest of the Ministry of External Affairs, an official said on Wednesday.

Her DNA test had been conducted earlier after she arrived in India.

Geeta was found by Pakistan Rangers onboard the Samjhauta Express in Lahore when she was seven or eight years old. She lived in Pakistan till she was brought back to India in October 2015.

"Her blood sample has been sent to the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology, Hyderabad for DNA test following a directive of MEA," a Madhya Pradesh government official said on the condition of anonymity.

He did not reveal why she was undergoing the DNA test again.

The officer said that blood samples of these couples had been sent to Delhi for DNA profile matching with Geeta, and the results in all cases were negative. Geeta's DNA sample has been preserved at a laboratory in Delhi.

Geeta is living in an institution run an NGO in Indore. The Madhya Pradesh government's Social Justice Department is her caretaker.

Tags: geeta, dna tests, ministry of external affairs
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

