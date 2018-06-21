The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 21, 2018 | Last Update : 02:57 PM IST

India, All India

Family of 15 on way to relative's funeral die in road accident in MP

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 2:02 pm IST

Driver of tractor-trolley, carrying sand mined illegally from National Chambal Sanctuary, fled the spot after accident, police said.

The rescue team had a tough time pulling the bodies out of the mangled jeep. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The rescue team had a tough time pulling the bodies out of the mangled jeep. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Morena: Fifteen members of a family on their way to attend the last rites of their relative were killed in a road accident after a tractor-trolley rammed their jeep in Madhya Pradesh early on Thursday morning.

The accident took place at around 6 am on Thursday in Morena, 456 km from capital Bhopal. Five other family members who were in the jeep have been injured and undergoing treatment. Five women are among the dead. 

The sand-landed tractor-trolley hit the overloaded jeep ferrying the family of 20 from Gwalior to Morena to attend the last rites of their relative at a cross road near Ganjrampur village, Morena Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI

Just as the jeep took a turn in Morena's Ghurgan village, a sand-laden tractor coming from the opposite direction hit the overloaded jeep. The impact of the collision was so strong that the jeep was crushed and flipped upside down on the road. Police said twelve of the people in the jeep died on the spot. 

Passers-by who saw the accident called up the police control room and informed the police. The police reached the spot and sent the injured to the district hospital in Morena. 

The rescue team had a tough time pulling the bodies out of the mangled jeep. 

The driver of the tractor-trolley, carrying sand mined illegally from the National Chambal Sanctuary, fled the spot after the accident, Sanghi said. 

A case was registered against him, he said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

Tags: morena, madhya pradesh, road accident, morena jeep accident
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Morena

MOST POPULAR

1

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

2

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

3

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

4

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

5

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham