Thursday, Jun 21, 2018

India, All India

Centre determined to end J&K terror, says Rajnath Singh

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 6:44 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 6:43 am IST

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)
Lucknow/New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh said that the Modi government was determined to end terrorism in J&K and ensures peace. Mr Singh also strongly defended the Modi government’s Kashmir policy, saying the J&K issue has been a “very old” one and a major challenge for all governments and will take time to be resolved.

In an informal chat with reporters in Lucknow on Wednesday, Mr Singh said that the government’s only aim was to end terro-rism and bring peace and prosperity to the Valley.

“We will keep working to this end,” he said.

Mr Singh, however, parried questions about the reasons that made the BJP pull out of its coalition with the PDP on Tuesday.

The BJP had said it had become “untenable” for the party to continue in the alliance government.

The Union home minister was in Lucknow, whi-ch is his parliamentary constituency, on Wednesday to participate in several programme. He also said the BJP “did its best” and tried everything to bring peace and development to the Valley.

“No, Modiji’s Kashmir policy is correct. There is no doubt about it. It will take time; as I said, the problem was not born today or yesterday,” he said when asked whether Mr Modi’s Kashmir policy was faltering.

On whether he missed former state CM and PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mr Singh said the late leader was a senior and mature politician.

“But, we should not draw comparisons. She (Mehbooba Mufti) also tried, but it can be a matter of assessment of how successful she has been. The Kashmir problem is a very old one and has been a major challenge for all governments,” he said.

He said “a major factor has been the challenge of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism”.

Asked if he considered the ceasefire a mistake as it turned out to be the bloodiest Id in the Valley in recent years, he said it was not true that big attacks had not happened on Id in the past.

“I don’t think that the ceasefire was a mistake. It was a decision that was taken keeping in mind those people in Kashmir who wanted peace and wanted to celebrate the pious month of Ramzan in its true spirit,” he said.

He added that security forces were never stopped from neutralising the terrorists, who were infiltrating from Pakistan, and the government did not call it a ceasefire. It was suspension of operations for a month, he said.

Tags: rajnath singh, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

