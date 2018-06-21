The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 21, 2018 | Last Update : 03:46 AM IST

India, All India

BJP’s bid to target Oppn on Rohith Vemula kin falls flat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 3:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 3:20 am IST

Goyal claimed that Vemula’s mother was promised money by political parties to share the stage with them.

Rohith Vemula, a young Ph.D. scholar at Hyderabad Central University, who allegedly committed suicide after caste slurs, has emerged as a symbol of atrocities against backwards and dalits.
 Rohith Vemula, a young Ph.D. scholar at Hyderabad Central University, who allegedly committed suicide after caste slurs, has emerged as a symbol of atrocities against backwards and dalits.

New Delhi: The BJP was left red-faced Wednesday after Union minister Piyush Goyal accused the Opposition, and particularly Congress president Rahul Gandhi, of “exploiting the grief” of Rohith Vemula’s mother with the “false promise to assure a house to the bereaved family” as soon afterwards she made it clear that the Opposition parties “haven’t used me for political gains”.

Vemula, a young Ph.D. scholar at Hyderabad Central University, who allegedly committed suicide after caste slurs, has emerged as a symbol of atrocities against backwards and dalits.

Media reports had earlier claimed that Rohith Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula had accused the Indian Union Muslim League of not giving her a promised `20 lakhs to attend political rallies where false allegations against the BJP were being levelled. Mr Goyal claimed that Vemula’s mother was promised money by political parties to share the stage with them and level baseless allegations against the BJP.

Radhika Vemula told PTI: “Even though it’s true that the Indian Union Muslim League promised to provide me with money, they haven’t used me for political gains.” Mr Goyal was fielded by the BJP Wednesday morning to “expose” the Opposition’s “gameplan of exploiting the grief of a mother”. Ms Vemula said it was “my wish to speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and if needed I will speak again in any of their meetings” She added: “The IUML sent us two cheques of `2.5 lakhs, out of which one has bounced. We informed them and they said they will directly provide us money so that we can buy a house.”

Mr Goyal insisted, however, that there were “efforts to pressure the mother to retract her comments and probably again on the pretext of giving her some money”. Reacting strongly, Congress spokesman Ranjit Singh Surjewala tweeted: “Utterly shameful that Union Minister Piyush Goyal is peddling fake news qua Rohit Vemula and his mother in order to tarnish Rohit’s memory.”

Tags: rohith vemula, piyush goyal, indian union muslim league
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

2

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

3

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

4

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

5

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham