The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 21, 2018 | Last Update : 07:56 PM IST

India, All India

BJP spread hatred, communal poison against Muslims and Dalits: Asaduddin Owaisi

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 7:20 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 7:19 pm IST

Owaisi's statement came hours after an inter-faith couple was allegedly harassed at Lucknow passport office.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said, 'Things have come to such a stage that government officer has audacity to question an adult's marriage.' (Photo: File)
 AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said, 'Things have come to such a stage that government officer has audacity to question an adult's marriage.' (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading hatred and communal poison against minorities.

Owaisi's statement came hours after an inter-faith couple was allegedly harassed at Lucknow passport office.

"Since BJP came to power they have spread hatred and communal poison against minorities, Muslims in particular and Dalits," Owaisi told news agency ANI.

"Things have come to such a stage that government officer has audacity to question an adult's marriage," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the couple, Tanvi Seth and Mohammad Anas Siddiqui claimed that they were being harassed by an officer at a Lucknow Passport Office, as the former was married to a Muslim and had not changed her name.

The woman, while addressing the media, said that she was being harassed as the officer questioned her marital status, asking her why she had not changed her name.

Also Read: Passport officer showcaused for harassing inter-faith Noida couple

The Regional Passport Office, Lucknow earlier clarified that the passports of the inter-faith couple have been issued, adding that strict action will be taken.

Filing a complaint on this matter, Seth on Wednesday took to Twitter to address her grievances.

The woman also asserted that the officer also kept her husband's passport on hold.

In a series of tweets, Seth wrote to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and demanded justice.

Tags: bjp, aimim, asaduddin owaisi, inter-faith couple harassed
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

2

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

3

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

4

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

5

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham