Thursday, Jun 21, 2018 | Last Update : 06:50 AM IST

India, All India

BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to sack Digvijay Singh for Hindu terror jibe

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 3:30 am IST
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra as he condemned the statements of the former Congress chief minister of MP.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to sack his party’s senior leader Digvijay Singh for “denigrating the Hindus” and warned the Congress to “not take the Hindus for granted.”

The ruling party accused the Congress of playing “appeasement card” by blaming Hindus before every polls and said that as 2019 Lok Sabha elections are approaching, the Congress has showed its “core agenda” of appeasement. The party said that Mr Singh, who is a senior leader from poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh, has started his party’s appeasement policy by making statements where he said “all Hindu terrorists who were caught (in terror cases) have links with RSS.”

The BJP also accused Mr Gandhi of being obsessed of “falsity, false news and opportunity to divide the society in the name of religion and caste” and “obsessed with the RSS” and blame it for everything.  

“We demand Congress leader Digvijay Singh should be sacked from the party. You (Digvijay Singh) pointed finger at millions of Hindus, denigrated them and called them terrorists. Why do you take Hindus for granted Rahul Gandhi?,” said BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra as he condemned the statements of the former Congress chief minister of MP.

The BJP said that such kind of statements on “Hindu terror” and “Saffron terror” have been “quite consistent and designed” by the Congress leaders who are “almost always unapologetic.”

Mr Singh, who is also Congress’s coordination committee chief for Madhya Pradesh polls, had last week stirred controversy over his remarks that “all Hindu terrorists who were caught have links with RSS. Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was also an RSS functionary. Their ideology spreads hatred, rears violence and from violence, breeds terrorism.”

He also said that he had never used the term ‘Hindu terror’ but “Sangh terrorism.”

Mr Patra that the country has recently seen through court verdicts how the Congress during UPA rule was trying to use its agenda of blaming ‘Saffron terror’ for political benefits but was exposed.

Citing the statements of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s made during a Congress event about the then party president Sonia Gandhi on the 2008 Batla House encounter case and the purported remarks of Mr Gandhi to a US ambassador, Mr Patra also recalled how the former home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde during his party’s Jaipur conclave had “doomed the Hindus” and all the senior leadership of the Congress kept quiet.

Mr Patra said all these “Hindu terror” statements have only benefited the Pakistan who goes to the UN with these statements saying there is no infiltration from our side as terrorists are already there in India.

