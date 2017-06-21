The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Yechury attacks Centre, says govt treating farmers like 'terrorists'

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
The CPI-M has demanded a law which gives right to farmers to sell their produce at Maximum Support Price (MSP).

 CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on the Centre over farmers, Communist Party Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday asserted that instead of aiding farmers in distress the Government is treating them like 'Terrorists'.

In a strong worded tweet Yechury said, “Even young kids not spared.”

Yechury in his letter also said that thousands of farmers have committed suicide in last three years.

Yechury tweeted a copy of his letter to the Prime Minister urging him to legislate a law giving farmers the right to sell their produce.

Yechury, in his letter, reminded the government of its promise of Maximum Support Price (MSP), that will provide 50% net profit to farmers over their production cost.

Drawing his attention to the farmers' protest that have been taking place across the country, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Yechury asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass legislation in the forthcoming monsoon session of parliament to provide profitable MSP to farmers.

This comes after the incident in which five farmers were killed in police firing during a protest on June 6 in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The farmers in the central state were demanding remunerative prices for their produce and a loan waiver. They were also demanding that they should be given Rs 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs 37 per litre.

