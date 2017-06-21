Video: Amit Shah, Ramdev celebrate Int'l Yoga Day in Ahmedabad

Undeterred by the early morning rain, thousands along with Modi had performed Yoga at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, Yoga guru Ramdev and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participate in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Twitter | @vijayrupanibjp)

Ahmedabad: Celebrating the third International Yoga Day, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, Yoga guru Ramdev and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participated in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

#WATCH Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Amit Shah and Baba Ramdev participate in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/JzBKTEq9cN — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter and appealed to the people to make the ancient practice a part of their daily life to experience the tranquility of mind, body and spirit!

"Happy International Yoga Day 2017 to one and all! Make yoga a part of your daily life to experience the tranquility of mind, body & spirit!" he tweeted.

Undeterred by the early morning rain, thousands had performed Yoga at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow on Wednesday partially drenched, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the third edition of International Yoga Day there.

Hundreds of countries united to mark the Yoga Day on Wednesday. Celebrations were carried out in India as well as in many other countries across the globe.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga by consensus after adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Modi.