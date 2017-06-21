The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

India, All India

Video: Amit Shah, Ramdev celebrate Int'l Yoga Day in Ahmedabad

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2017, 10:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2017, 11:18 am IST

Undeterred by the early morning rain, thousands along with Modi had performed Yoga at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, Yoga guru Ramdev and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participate in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Twitter | @vijayrupanibjp)
 Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, Yoga guru Ramdev and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participate in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Twitter | @vijayrupanibjp)

Ahmedabad: Celebrating the third International Yoga Day, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, Yoga guru Ramdev and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participated in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter and appealed to the people to make the ancient practice a part of their daily life to experience the tranquility of mind, body and spirit!

"Happy International Yoga Day 2017 to one and all! Make yoga a part of your daily life to experience the tranquility of mind, body & spirit!" he tweeted.

Undeterred by the early morning rain, thousands had performed Yoga at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow on Wednesday partially drenched, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the third edition of International Yoga Day there.

Hundreds of countries united to mark the Yoga Day on Wednesday. Celebrations were carried out in India as well as in many other countries across the globe.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga by consensus after adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Modi.

Tags: international yoga day, amit shah, yoga guru ramdev, vijay rupani
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Would you fancy a bendable Lenovo laptop?

2

Hike rolls out India's first payment wallet within messaging platform

3

ESA boss urges action on 'ticking timebombs' in Earth orbit

4

Review: OnePlus 5, the next desired OnePlus

5

More than 7000 Sejals write to 'Harry' Shah Rukh Khan

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Millions of yoga enthusiasts around the globe take part in a mass yoga sessions to mark the third International Yoga Day which falls on June 21 every year. (Photo: AP)

People around the world celebrate International Yoga Day

Thousands of participants march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Thousands participate in Brazil's annual Gay Pride Parade

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Artists from New England, Canada, California and Europe compete to create their designs over three days, totaling 24 hours. (Photo: AP)

Sand Sculptures competition returns to Hampton beach

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham