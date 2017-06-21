The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017

India, All India

Modi leads International Yoga Day in Lucknow; thousands join despite rains

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 21, 2017, 8:08 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2017, 8:13 am IST

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and cabinet ministers were also be present at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen performing asanas along with other 50,000 participants. (Photo: PIB)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen performing asanas along with other 50,000 participants. (Photo: PIB)

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the third edition of International Yoga Day at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow.

In one of the biggest events in the country, the Prime Minister was seen performing asanas along with other 50,000 participants.

Conveying his greetings to all those who joined the Yoga Day 2017 celebrations across India and the world, Prime Minister Modi said Yoga's immense popularity outside India is high and has connected the world with India.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and cabinet ministers were also be present at the event.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness over the increasing number of Yoga institutes being opened over the last three years and said that the demand for Yoga teachers is increasing.

PM Modi also stressed on the importance of wellness apart from physical fitness and said that Yoga was a medium to achieve wellness.

“Yoga is about health assurance. It is not even expensive to practice,” Modi said.

Speaking at the venue ahead of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked volunteers for waiting patiently despite rainfall.

Meanwhile, the 80 minute Yoga session is in full swing despite the heavy rain.

Many Union ministers led the International Yoga Day in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Miniuster M Vijay Rupani, Amit Shah and Baba Ramdev participated in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad with an aim to set up a record having the highest number of participants.

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Vijay Goel, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal are present at the NDMC International Yoga Day at Connaught Place.

In order to make the International Yoga Day programme a success, various organisations, NGOs and Yoga gurus have held camps and practice sessions.

Massive security arrangements are in place in the state capital in view of Prime Minister's visit. Large numbers of police officers and 25 companies of PAC are deployed.

Tags: international yoga day, narendra modi, ramabai ambedkar maidan, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

