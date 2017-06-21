The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017

India

J&K: Army gun down 2 Hizbul militants in Sopore, weapons seized

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2017, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2017, 12:13 pm IST

Army kill two Hizbul militants in an encounter in Sopore. (Representational Image)
 Army kill two Hizbul militants in an encounter in Sopore. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

The militants have been identified as Basit Ahmad Mir, a resident of Indergam Pattan, and Gulzar Ahmad, a resident of Brat Sopore.

Following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area on Tuesday night.

The search operation was halted for the night but the forces maintained the cordon to stop the militants from escaping, a police official said.

He said the operation resumed Wednesday morning and the gunfight started after the trapped militants opened fire on the forces.

Two AK rifles, five AK magazines, 124 AK rounds, a hand grenade and a pouch have been found at the encounter site, the official said.

