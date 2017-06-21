The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

India, All India

Congress perform 'shavaasana' as protest against death of Mandsaur farmers

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2017, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2017, 12:12 pm IST

The 'protest yoga' was observed in front of the party office in wake of the recent widespread protest in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh's Congress President Arun Yadav said they performed this asana to draw attention of the ruling government towards the miserable situation of the farmers. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bhopal: The Congress held a unique protest for the Mandsaur farmer killings on Wednesday through Yoga, also commemorating the International Yoga Day at the same time. 

Party workers performed 'shavaasana' (a relaxing posture said to resemble a dead body), to mark their protest against the recent death of six farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district in police firing.

The 'protest yoga' was observed in front of the party office in wake of the recent widespread protest in the state demanding fair price for their crops.

Madhya Pradesh's Congress President Arun Yadav said they performed this asana to draw attention of the ruling government towards the miserable situation of the farmers.

Mandsaur has become the epicentre of farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce.

During an agitation, six farmers were gunned down by the police, subsquently drawing criticism from political parties. The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.

A number of political leaders, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and social activists, tried to visit Mandsaur but the police didn't let them enter the area.

Section 144 was later revoked ahead of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to the families of the deceased farmers. 

Tags: mandsaur violence, international yoga day, protest yoga
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

