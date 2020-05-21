Covid recovery rate improving: Health Ministry

Health ministry officials said the recovery rate has gradually improved from 7.1% to 39.62% now as almost 40%

As per government data, till Wednesday 1,06,750 cases have been detected in India with 3303 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 5611 fresh cases and 140 new deaths were reported.

So far 42,297 patients have recovered out of which 3124 were discharged in the last one day.

Health ministry officials said the recovery rate has gradually improved from 7.1% when had lockdown started, to 39.62% now as almost 40% of people who were detected with COVID-19 have now recovered.

Among those who have recovered in the last 24 hours is a four-month old girl from Bhopal. The girl and her father, who works as a nurse at Bhopal's AIIMS, along with another seven-year-old girl were discharged on Tuesday.

Officials said out of the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country only 6.39% needed hospital support. Out of these about 2.9% require oxygen support, 3% require ICU support and 0.45% require ventilator support.

The union health ministry said that the government has allowed home isolation for pre-symptomatic, mild and moderate cases keeping in view that such patients with no fever for 10 days will not spread COVID-19 infection.

Till now ICMR has conducted 25.36 lakh tests to detect virus. In fact, on Tuesday, for the second time, more than 1 lakh tests were done within a span of 24 hours.

The ICMR is expected to hold a review on the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine to decide on its prophylaxis after reports emerged questioning this medicine’s efficiency in dealing with novel coronavirus virus.