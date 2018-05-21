The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 07:38 PM IST

India, All India

Those attending rallies of rivals will be cursed with jaundice: UP minister

PTI
Published : May 21, 2018, 7:32 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 7:30 pm IST

Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party president said those cursed will only be able to recover when he provides medicine (in form of his blessing).

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said, 'Until my team comes to you with a message of rally you will not attend rally of any other party. If somebody attends it he/she will have to face my curse.' (Photo: ANI)
 Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said, 'Until my team comes to you with a message of rally you will not attend rally of any other party. If somebody attends it he/she will have to face my curse.' (Photo: ANI)

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Senior Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has sent out a bizarre warning to those attending rallies of his political rivals -- they will be "cursed" with jaundice.

The Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party president also said that those cursed will only be able to recover when he provides the medicine (in form of his blessing).

"Until my team comes to you with a message of rally you will not attend rally of any other party. If somebody attends it he/she will have to face my curse. He will suffer from jaundice and it will be only cured when OP Rajbhar provides medicine," he said.

Rajbhar was speaking at a prohibition rally of his party in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia on Sunday.

The president of the Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party also demanded a ban on liquor in Uttar Pradesh to open new avenues for development.

"PM Narendrda Modi, during his election meetings in UP, had promised to implement the Gujarat model in UP. I remind him of his promise and request him to ban liquor in the state to open new avenues for development," Rajbhar said.

He said that no party has mustered the strength to raise issue of banning liquor in the state and urged women to defeat those who provide liquor for votes.

On reports that he had some differences with the chief minister, Rajbhar said, "He is my captain and I follow his directions."

IFrameIFrame

Tags: uttar pradesh, om prakash rajbhar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

2

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

3

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

4

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

5

Here's the full text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham