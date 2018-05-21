The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

India, All India

Review Judge Loya death verdict: Bombay lawyers body files plea in SC

PTI
Published : May 21, 2018, 2:52 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 2:50 pm IST

Bombay Lawyers Association's review petition has challenged SC's April 19 judgment that brought curtains down on debate over Loya's death.

Judge B H Loya had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: File)
  Judge B H Loya had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict rejecting the demand for an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, who dealt with the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

The review petition filed by Bombay Lawyers Association has challenged the apex court's April 19 judgment by which it had dismissed a batch of pleas and brought the curtains down on the raging debate over Loya's death.

The judge had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

In its April 19 verdict, the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had ruled that Loya died of "natural causes" and there was no ground for the court to hold that there was reasonable suspicion about the cause or circumstances of death which would merit a further inquiry.

The review petition filed in the apex court has said this judgement "has resulted in miscarriage of justice, if not complete negation of justice on the facts of the case. It is therefore clearly required in the interests of justice that the judgment and order in question be reviewed and recalled."

“The present review petition seek to neither sensationalise the subject matter of the petition, nor make a veiled attempt to launch a frontal attack on independence of the judiciary or to dilute the credibility of judicial institutions. Also, no attempt is being made to create prejudice or malign dignity of the judges whose statements form part of the enquiry or those who gave the press interviews on the matter during the period of the enquiry,” the plea said.  

IFrameIFrame

Tags: supreme court, b h loya death case, bombay lawyers association
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

2

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

3

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

4

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

5

Here's the full text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham