The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 07:39 AM IST

India, All India

PM must order probe in BJP’s horse-trading bid: Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 21, 2018, 5:45 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 5:44 am IST

Two of Congress MLAs were missing till almost the noon of Saturday, but returned to the Congress flock.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: A day after ousting the BJP government in Karnataka, the Congress on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi order a probe into efforts made by his party leaders to bribe and induce Congress and JD(S) legislators ahead of Saturday’s trust vote.  

“We hope the Prime Minister will order an investigation into the naked dance of corruption which his party MLAs were indulging in... The Prime Minister should prove his commitment to fighting corruption by launching an investigation into those MLAs who openly called Congress and JD(S) MLAs and offered bribes with an intention to break the rock solid coalition of the Congress and the JD(S),” Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill told reporters in a press conference.

Before the all important trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly, the Congress had released alleged audio recordings of BJP leaders trying to poach legislators of the Congress and JD(S). The recordings had both monetary allurements and position allurements.

A charge that has been vehemently denied by the BJP.

Mr Shergill added, “The truth is in 2014, a slogan in India was ‘ghar ghar Modi’. In 2019, the Congress will ensure it is ‘bye bye Modi’. Today, we are making friends and NDA is making enemies.” Claiming that the government had looted the country of `10 lakh crore by raising excise duty on diesel and petrol, Shergill said the “loot” was used to poach MLAs in Karnataka.

Fearing allurements from the BJP, the Congress and JD(S) had shifted their MLAs out of Karnataka before the crucial trust vote which was supposed to be held on Saturday. Two of Congress MLAs were missing till almost the noon of Saturday, but returned to the Congress flock. Interestingly, the trust vote did not take place as senior BJP leader and chief minister of Karnataka B.S. Yeddyurappa announced his resignation in the Assembly rather than going in for a trust vote.

On Saturday after the resignation of Mr. Yeddyurappa, Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and Prime Minister saying that all tricks were tried to purchase Congress MLAs. A combative Mr. Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of “directly authorising purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka”.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

2

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

3

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

4

Here's the full text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

5

5 pictures that prove Princess Charlotte is already a superstar

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham