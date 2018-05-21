The Asian Age | News

Pak rangers fire mortar shells along IB, a day after 'pleading' for ceasefire

PTI
Published : May 21, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 10:22 am IST

The mortar firing from across the border started around 7 am in Arnia sector of Jammu and is still continuing, an official said.

The BSF has lost two of its jawans in the latest round of unprovoked firing along the IB in Jammu region since May 15. (Representational Image/PTI)
Jammu: In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistani Rangers on Monday fired mortar shells on border outposts at several places in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector, prompting retaliation by the BSF personnel guarding the International Border.

The mortar firing from across the border started around 7 am in Arnia sector of Jammu and was still continuing when last reports were received, a senior Border Security Force official told news agency PTI.

"Three border outposts are under fire from the Pakistani Rangers and the personnel deployed there are also retaliating to silence the Pakistani guns," the official said. "However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the shelling," he said.

On Sunday night, Pakistani troops fired small arms and mortars, targeting Narayanpur area of Ramgarh sector in Samba district, hours after "pleading" with the BSF to stop firing, after being pounded with heavy artillery that left a trooper dead across the border.

The BSF also released a 19-second thermal-imagery footage, showing the destruction of a Pakistani picket across the border, in retaliation to the unprovoked firing and shelling along the IB.

Also Read: Pak rangers 'plead' BSF to stop retaliatory firing as trooper killed across IB

The BSF has lost two of its jawans in the latest round of unprovoked firing along the IB in Jammu region since May 15.

Four civilians were killed and 11 others injured on Friday in the Jammu area due to the firing, which increased in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir on May 19.

The state has witnessed a spurt in Pakistani shelling and firing along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) this year.

Over 700 such incidents have been reported this year, which have left 38 people, including 18 security personnel, dead and scores injured.

