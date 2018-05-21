The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

India, All India

One Haryana ex-CM imprisoned, another set to be: Manohar Lal Khattar

PTI
Published : May 21, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 11:31 am IST

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar made the remark during a function organised to mark the Maharana Pratap Jayanti at Safidon in Jind district.

The comment was a veiled attack on his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda.(Photo: File)
 The comment was a veiled attack on his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda.(Photo: File)

Chandigarh: One former Haryana chief minister was cooling his heels in jail, while another is set to land in prison, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said, in a veiled attack on his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Khattar made the remark during a function organised to mark the Maharana Pratap Jayanti at Safidon in Jind district, according to an official release.

"While one former chief minister (Om Prakash Chautala) is cooling his heels in jail (in the teachers' recruitment scam), another ex-chief minister is set to go to jail," he said, without naming Congress leader Hooda.

On Saturday also, while speaking at a function in Chandigarh, Khattar had trained guns on Hooda over various alleged scams that took place during the Congress tenure and have been unearthed now.

"Some scams committed during the Congress regime are now coming to light through the Supreme Court and the high court," he had claimed.

The Chief Minister on Sunday said that since the inception of Haryana, various governments were formed in the state but none could claim that they stayed away from corruption.

"In sharp contrast, during the three-and-a-half years of the present government, there have been no allegations of any scandals against any minister or MLA... I can say confidently that the present government has uplifted the living standards of the people and made efforts to change the direction of the society for the better," he said.

Later interacting with the villagers of Munak in Karnal district, Khattar said the responsibility for implementing the Swaminathan Commission report rested with former Chief Minister Hooda, who was then chairman of the working group of Chief Ministers on agriculture production, set up on agriculture.

"But he (Hooda) did not do anything during his time and kept pretending to be a leader of the farmers," Khattar said, adding his government has worked for the farmers during the last three-and-a-half years.

"The self-proclaimed farmers leader never thought of doubling the income of farmers. On the other hand, we have implemented Bhwantar Yojana to save the farmers from damage to their crops, and told them 'ghaata sarkar ka, fayda kisan ka' (under the scheme all loss would be borne by the state, and all profit will rest with farmers)," he added.

He said the state government would complete all development works which had been announced. The money provided for the works should be spent appropriately and with caution, he said, warning strict action over misuse of funds.

Tags: manohar lal khattar, bhoopinder singh hooda, haryana
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

2

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

3

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

4

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

5

Here's the full text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham