The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, All India

Kumaraswamy meets Rahul, Sonia in Delhi, invites them for swearing-in

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 21, 2018, 8:48 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 8:46 pm IST

Kumaraswamy said both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have agreed to be present at his oath taking ceremony.

Karnataka Chief Minister designate H D Kumaraswamy meets Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Karnataka Chief Minister designate H D Kumaraswamy meets Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of his swearing-in as the Karnataka's chief minister on Wednesday, Janata Dal Secular chief H D Kumaraswamy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today evening to finalise the modalities of government formation and ministerial berth sharing between the two post-poll allies.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said, "Rahul Ji cleared the modalities to be done, he has given permission to Karnataka General Secy K C Venugopal to discuss all those matters and finalise everything. Local leaders and he will sit together tomorrow to finalise things.”

"I wanted to show my respect and regards to Gandhi family. That's why I came here. I requested them further presence in oath taking ceremony. Both of them agreed to be present at the oath taking ceremony," Kumaraswamy said on his meeting with the Gandhis.

K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Karnataka, was also present at the meeting.

According to sources, Congress has mooted two deputy chief ministers for the numerically strong party in order to strike a balance with the JD(S) but the regional party is believed to be not in favour of this proposal.

KPCC chief G Parameshwara is among the frontrunners for the deputy chief minister's post.

Kumaraswamy, who will be sworn in as chief minister on Wednesday for the second time in 12 years, flew into the capital on Monday afternoon and began his engagements with a meeting with pre-poll ally BSP chief Mayawati.

BSP bagged 1 seat. During his 20-minute meeting with Sonia and Rahul, Kumaraswamy is understood to have discussed the nitty-gritty of Cabinet formation on the number of ministerial berths the Congress and the JD(S) would get.

The meeting took place at Rahul's Tughlak Lane residence.

"There is no bargain. We will cordially work out things. We must work together. I am here to take their (Congress leaders) advice," said Kumaraswamy when asked by the media ahead of the meeting how the Congress and the JD(S) will address the issue of ministry formation.

"We are going to give a stable government. All these issues are not yet discussed. We have not discussed any future course of action,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy is expected to take the floor test within 24 hours after being sworn in.

Both Congress and JD(S) MLAs will remain confined to their hotels till the floor test, according to reports from Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to take the reins of power after the three-day BJP government collapsed on Saturday with B S Yeddyurappa, unable to muster the required number for a majority, stepping down as the chief minister without facing the floor test in the state assembly.

The May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections threw up a hung verdict with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats. The Congress was next with 78 and the JD(S) followed with 38. The BSP has one MLA and two seats went to Independents.

Tags: h d kumaraswamy, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, janata dal secular, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

2

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

3

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

4

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

5

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham