The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala: Nipah virus kills 3, 1 undergoing treatment, 8 under observation

PTI
Published : May 21, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 3:13 pm IST

Nipah virus (NiV) infection is a newly emerging zoonosis that causes severe disease in both animals and humans.

Five more people have died due to high fever and similar symptoms of the virus in Kozhikode and in neighbouring Malappuram district. (Representational Image/Pixabay)
 Five more people have died due to high fever and similar symptoms of the virus in Kozhikode and in neighbouring Malappuram district. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

Kozhikode: The Nipah virus has so far claimed three lives in Kerala while one person is undergoing treatment and 8 others are under observation in Kozhikode district, Kerala health minister K K Shylaja on Monday said.

The three deaths, which occurred over the past fortnight, were from the same family, including two siblings in their early twenties. The man who is undergoing treatment for 'Nipah' is the father of the two brothers who died.

Nipah virus (NiV) infection is a newly emerging zoonosis that causes severe disease in both animals and humans. The natural host of the virus are fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family, Pteropus genus.

A bat was found in the well of their house which has now been closed, the minister said.

A nursing assistant, Lini, who had treated three infected persons, died Monday morning.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if she had contracted the virus, which spreads through bats.

Five more people have died due to high fever and similar symptoms of the virus in Kozhikode and in neighbouring Malappuram district.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if their deaths were caused by the virus, health department sources said.

Shylaja and Labour minister, T P Ramakrishnan, who hails from Kozhikode, held discussions with officials and assured that the government had taken all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus, which has affected the state for the first time. A high level team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has already arrived in Kozhikode district to take stock of the situation.

The state has been put on high alert and two control rooms have also been opened in Kozhikode. The minister said there was no need to panic as the virus spreads only through direct contact with the infected person.

"We have listed the persons who have got in touch with the patients. They have been isolated as a precautionary measure," she said.

The minister said peripheral hospitals in the vicinity of medical college have been asked to set up isolation wards and if they have patients with symptoms of the virus, they should be directed to the medical college.

NiV was first identified during an outbreak of disease that took place in Kampung Sungai Nipah in Malaysia during 1998. Then, pigs were the intermediate hosts. However, in subsequent NiV outbreaks, there were no intermediate hosts.

In Bangladesh in 2004, humans became infected with NiV as a result of consuming date palm sap that had been contaminated by infected fruit bats.

Tags: niv outbreak, nipah virus, ncdc, kozhikode, healthcare
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

2

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

3

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

4

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

5

Here's the full text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham