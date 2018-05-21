Congress-JDS alliance unholy, against people’s mandate, says Amit Shah

BJP preisdent Amit Shah said the Congress-JD(S) alliance was against the people's mandate.

BJP national president Amit Shah said that the Congress violated all boundaries in the Karnataka Assembly election. (Photo: ANI | Twitter).

New Delhi: "This is what I call an unholy alliance," BJP national president Amit Shah today commented on the Congress and Janata Dal Secular ((JD(S)) which has come together to form the government in Karnataka.

Amit Shah said the Congress-JD(S) alliance was against the people's mandate.

Calling the mandate in Karnataka anti-Congress and JD(S), Amit Shah said, "BJP is single largest party in Karnataka, our vote share saw a major increase. The mandate was clearly anti-Congress. What is the Congress celebrating? More than half of their ministers lost, CM (Siddaramaiah) lost from one seat. Similarly, why is JD(S) celebrating? For getting 37 seats?"

On Congress and JD(S) allegation over horse-trading, Amit Shah said, "We have been accused of horse-trading but Congress bought the entire stable. We had the right to form the government in Karnataka and so we claimed for it."

Amit Shah went on to add that he wants to inform people that in the Karnataka polls, the Congress violated all boundaries.

Attacking the Congress in Karnataka, Amit Shah said, "Almost 3,700 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka in the past 5 years. This was one of our main agenda. The Centre helped a lot for the development of Karnataka."

Amit Shah went on to add that the BJP claimed the government in Karnataka as the mandate was anti-Congress.

"What can Mamata Banerjee do alone in the Lok Sabha elections, or what can Rahul Gandhi do in Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections alone?" asked Amit Shah.

Speaking about BJP asking for 7 days in court to prove their majority, Amit Shah said that Congress lawyer lied in the Supreme Court that B S Yeddyurappa had asked for that many days to prove majority. "Congress has falsely claimed that Yeddyurappa ji asked for 7 days, from the Governor, to prove majority. If it was the case, they should have asked for the letter for him. Congress lawyer lied in the Court." the BJP chief said.

Amit Shah thanked workers of the BJP in Karnataka for going from house to house to make the people understand the party’s point of view. "It is because of them that we emerged as the single largest party," Amit Shah said.